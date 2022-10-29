Man shot near school bus with children on board in Lincoln County

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot in Lincoln County Friday afternoon, along the same street where a school bus was dropping students off at their homes.

Kentucky State Police say they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting on Raintree Circle.

Police say that 35-year-old Charles Mcelroy of Danville drove up to a house on Raintree Circle and was confronted by 61-year-old Robert Sexton of Lincoln County. Allegedly, Sexton fired several shots into the vehicle, striking Mcelroy.

Mcelroy was transported to University of Kentucky Hospital with critical injuries.

Sexton was taken into custody and charged with assault. He is lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Kalyn Ferguson lives at the corner where it happened. She said her children had just come into the house from the school bus when she heard two pops and ran outside. She said she saw a truck speed away from the area where the school bus and another SUV were sitting. She said an injured man got out of the SUV.

"I seen a guy exit the vehicle and he was bleeding. I just ran over there and held pressure on his wound. He had just been shot," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she’s a nurse and she helped the man until paramedics arrived. As they were on the scene, she said the truck that sped away moments earlier, circled back to the scene.

"He got out of the vehicle. The lady that was by the guy that got shot was screaming 'That’s him! That’s him! That’s him'," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said that man got into the backseat of another vehicle. According to a statement from Lincoln County Public Schools, a person was “quickly taken into custody." We now know that this was Robert Sexton. The school bus was immediately rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary so parents could meet with their kids there.

"It’s very scary. Especially because this is a quiet neighborhood and it’s sad that it happened in front of all the children on the bus. We could hear all the screaming. You could tell it really traumatized them. I’m just glad that none of them were hit," Ferguson said.

Lincoln County Public Schools said any students who need some help dealing with what they saw can go to Hustonville Elementary on Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to talk with a counselor.

This is an ongoing investigation.