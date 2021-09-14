Maple syrup production on the rise in KY, UK offering free workshops for future producers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Agriculture is about to get sweeter in the Commonwealth.

UK’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment says more people are tapping into the historic craft of maple syrup production. Many rural Kentuckians used to make their own syrup when sugar was rationed in 1930 , but eventually, it wasn’t necessary. Now the practice is becoming popular again, with dozens of producers popping up across the state.

“It's kind of romantic in a lot of ways,” said Billy Thomas , an extension forester. “You're really connected to the land and the resources. And you know, sugar was a thing that wasn't really widely available so this was a thing for Kentuckians to generate their own sugar locally.”

Starting Tuesday night, UK is offering a series of free workshops for people to learn how to make their own. You can register here .