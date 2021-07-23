Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports, will cover Tokyo Olympics in debut

Broadcast journalist Maria Taylor has joined NBC Sports and in her first assignment will help provide coverage of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The formal announcement was made Friday night before a primetime airing of the Opening Ceremony during which Taylor joined Mike Tirico on air.

Taylor joins NBC Sports after nearly a decade at ABC/ESPN, where she most recently hosted the 2021 NBA Finals. Her roles at NBC Sports will include hosting and contributing for Football Night in America and Super Bowls. In Tokyo, she'll co-host Prime Plus and also serve as a correspondent.

The Georgia native has vast experience covering multiple sports, primarily in basketball and college football but also in NFL and volleyball. She played both volleyball and basketball as a student-athlete at the University of Georgia before joining ESPN as a college football sideline reporter and providing analysis for women's college basketball. She moved on to the SEC Network before returning to ESPN for coverage of college football and, most recently, the NBA.

"Incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with Pete, Molly, Sam, Fred, and the entire NBC Sports family," Taylor said. “Literally, hosting the Olympics, Football Night in America, and the Super Bowl is what I dreamed of when I started in television – and this would not be possible without standing on the shoulders of all of those who came before me and made this path possible. And I plan to pay it forward."

