Martin County officials identify workers involved in building collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are working around the clock for any signs of life of a man still missing after a building collapse in Martin County.

The collapse happened around 6:30 Tuesday night at an idled coal mine complex near the West Virginia border near Inez. One man was located and confirmed dead at the scene.

Martin County officials confirmed that Billy Ray "Bo" Daniels is the worker who died following the collapse. Rescue crews are still looking for the second worker, who has now been identified as Alvin Nees.

Officials said they are still committed to finding the man who is still trapped in the rubble.

"Unfortunately, we had all hoped we could give you information that we located the missing person and... we're not there yet," said Col. Jeremy Slinker, Kentucky Emergency Management Director.

They've also called in teams with specific expertise in rescue operations to help keep people safe, like the state Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Media members will be able to see the mine site on Friday. Authorities say the building was in the process of being demolished at the time.