Maryland man arrested in random crime spree in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — "It's one of those times where you need to be aware of what's going on around you."

Timely advice from Scott County Sheriff's Detective Chad Karsner after what he calls a "random crime spree" early Tuesday morning that lasted less than an hour.

Karsner said it happened around 4:15 a.m. and involved multiple people at three locations along Cincinnati Pike and Cherry Blossom Way.

Deputies arrested Mor Ndiaye, a Maryland man who now faces a long list of charges from robbery and attempted kidnapping to assault, theft, and burglary.

One of the victims was a woman feeding her infant in the back seat of her van at a Pilot gas station. Karsner said Ndiaye forced his way into the vehicle taking some belongings from the woman before unsuccessfully trying to steal her van.

"He actually started the van within a minute," said Karsner.

But the woman escaped with her baby and the van's key fob.

"He was unable to get it in gear because the fob was outside the vehicle."

Deputies said Ndiaye got into his own car and ran over the foot of a Pilot employee who was trying to help. Officials report that the worker fired shots at the suspect's vehicle before Ndiaye crashed into an embankment.

The spree wasn't over. About thirty minutes later, deputies said the suspect fled on foot to Babe's BBQ on Cincinnati Pike where Ndiaye attempted to get into another victim's vehicle.

It was a man taking his 5-year-old daughter to daycare drop-off. The two drove away unharmed.

Ndiaye was arrested at a home nearby after investigators said he broke into the house through a window and was met by the owner with a gun.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incidents. No one was hurt. Deputies say it's unclear why Ndiaye was in Kentucky.