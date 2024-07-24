May storms declared a 'major disaster,' state set to receive federal assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — President Biden has issued a disaster declaration for the state of Kentucky following severe storms from May 21 to May 27, 2024. The declaration, issued on July 23, includes an order of federal assistance to supplement local recovery efforts for those “affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides, and mudslides.”

Funding is available for individuals and residents of Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties. Temporary housing grants, home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs aimed at recovery are available in these counties.

Funding for eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and replacement or repair of damaged facilities is also available in Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Estill, Fulton, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McCreary, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, and Woodford counties.

Similarly, funding on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation is available for the entire state.

“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments,” states the declaration.

Federal recovery efforts in the area are slated to be coordinated by E. Craig Levy Sr. of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).