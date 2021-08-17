Mayor Linda Gorton announces re-election bid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced her re-election bid Tuesday morning at the Lyric Theatre.

If elected, this would be the mayor’s second term in office after beating out former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin in 2018 .

Gorton spent 20+ years in Lexington government before becoming mayor. Gorton served as vice-mayor and as a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member.

With the majority of her mayoral term during the pandemic , Gorton and her administration set out to ensure three goals. Keep Lexington safe by following CDC guidelines, provide basic services to citizens and ensure the Lexington attracts new jobs during the pandemic.

In the summer of 2020, after multiple protests in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths, Gorton created the Mayor’s Commission on racial Justice & Equity to root out systemic racism in the Lexington community.

The City has been implementing the commission’s recommendations since.