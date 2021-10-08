McCarty's properties searched, investigation into slain Laurel County businessman continues

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office spent a good portion of Thursday evening executing search warrants on the properties belonging to Bryan McCarty. McCarty, a successful businessman in the area, was shot and killed inside his Laurel County home on September 24. The search, it seems, proved to be somewhat fruitful.

“We obtained numerous pieces of evidence that we’ll be examining, and we also obtained some information as a result of our search warrants at those residences that’s going to aid us greatly in this case,” said Sheriff’s Deputy, Gil Acciardo, who handles the department’s media affairs.

Detectives still haven’t identified a suspect, but Acciardo feels as if they’re getting closer. He also indicated that they will not hastily make an arrest unless there’s a supreme level of confidence that the charge(s) will stick in court. And in this situation, when dealing with such a well-known, and seemingly well-liked person, the list of potential suspects could be wide-ranging.

“On a case like this, a whodunnit case, where we don’t have somebody immediately arrested, we have to look at everybody; people he knew, people that he had relationships with, and even unknown people,” Acciardo said.

“Could someone have been driving down there and knew that was his residence, and that he was a prominent member of the community,” Acciardo wondered.

While Acciardo feels an arrest is imminent, there’s much about what was uncovered during the search of McCarty’s home that he had to keep confidential at the risk of jeopardizing the investigation. He said tips from the public have been very beneficial to his investigators.

“We have a good investigation going, lots of help from the public, and we’ll definitely make an arrest on this,” he added.

Reward money for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction has increased to $14,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.