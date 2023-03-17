McTeggart Irish dancers bring the Emerald Isle to the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The McTeggart Irish Dancers haven't been able to perform for St. Patrick's Day since the pandemic started, but they're back this weekend with a jam-packed schedule as they celebrate the holiday where everyone gets to be Irish.

"Our schedule in 2023 for March is probably the most busy it's ever been, which is so exciting because during COVID, everything shut down for all of us," said Allison Duvall, an instructor at the school.

The McTeggart Irish Dancers have performed across central Kentucky for close to three decades. If you've watched them before, you'll recognize their distinct style.

"We have a very vertical posture," Duvall said. "We keep our arms in by our sides. It's very percussive and rhythmic. So, to be a good Irish dancer, you're also a good musician."

That's certainly true for dancers like Jeremy Wade. He showed us how he plays a bodhran, one of Ireland's oldest traditional instruments.

"There's nothing like getting out in front of a crowd, and for me the bigger the crowd the better," said Wade.

The dancers expect large crowds this weekend as they showcase their festive routines. They hope their performances inspire others to join them.

"Anyone can do it, and that's what's great about it," Wade said. "It doesn't matter how old or young you are."

"We think Irish dancing is for everyone," Duvall said. "It's not just for people with Irish heritage. It's truly a dance form for the whole world, and we just love sharing it with central Kentucky."

McTeggart Irish Dancers is one of Lexington's three Irish dance schools. For more information on the studio's free introductory class, visit kyirishdancers.org.

Friday night, they're performing at what's called a ceili. It's a social gathering with music and dance. It's open to the public and happening at Rock House Brewing at 8 p.m.