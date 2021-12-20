Meet the Athletes: Jamie Anderson

Jamie Anderson has won the last two Olympic gold medals in snowboard slopestyle and is tied with halfpipe riders Shaun White and Kelly Clark for the Games' most decorated rider, male or female, with three medals. The Lake Tahoe native grew up with seven siblings and radiates a free-spirited attitude.

As part of our preparation for the 2022 Games, NBC Olympics sent questionnaires to multiple athletes to learn more about their lives on and off the snow or ice. Here’s what we found out about Anderson:

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

Events: Slopestyle, Big Air

Age: 31

Birthplace: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Residence: Whistler, Canada

Family & Upbringing

Tell us about your family.

❝I am one of eight kids. I have five sisters and two brothers, my parents are amazing, I love them! They lived an adventurous lifestyle and raised us in the mountains of Lake Tahoe area. They raised our family really natural and holistic. Home schooled, organic whole food, gardens, camping and exploring our home basin.

I’m so grateful for our lifestyle, it’s helped me become the grounded woman I am today. Family is everything to me and my siblings are my best friends!

Who do you live with?

❝I live with my partner, Tyler [Nicholson], who's Canadian and the reason I moved up to Whistler – one of the many reasons ;)❞

Where does your family come from?

❝My mom is from Vermont and my dad from is from Marin County, California. My heritage is Norwegian on my dad's side, and French Canadian on my mom's. With a bit of Irish and French as well. I’ve never done the full bloodline test but I’d like to one day!❞

How influential were your parents in your athletic aspirations?

❝Huge! My dad loved the mountains so much, he brought us skiing when we were little. He brought me backpacking when I was only 7 years old. My mom is very athletic but when she was a girl she didn’t have the opportunity to do sports, unfortunately – so much has changed since then.

My parents worked really hard to provide for a huge family and I have so much appreciation for everything they sacrificed. I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but they did a great job raising a family!

Financial advice?

❝Save your money, buy property, never buy a new car ;)❞

Do you have any pets?

❝Luna is our black Shepherd, she was abandoned in Manitoba over the summer and thankfully a bush pilot found her while flying into a secluded airport, no one was missing her, and I’m just so thankful we were able to adopt her! She means the world to me and my partner and I love her!!!❞

Top spots in your hometown/residence?

❝In Whistler, I love The Green Moustache Cafe, it’s an organic plant-based cafe!

❝In Tahoe, I love Sprouts Natural Foods Cafe, Free Bird Cafe and Freshies! I love going to the lake and hiking the local mountains. I love Fallen Leaf Lake near Tahoe. Sierra at Tahoe is my home resort and my first partner, they helped my family a lot with sponsorships and really getting us into competitive snowboarding.❞

How has your hometown shaped who you are today?

I love Tahoe! It’s such an amazing basin and had the purest energy! Growing up there gave me a deep appreciation for nature and the four seasons. I love each season equally and I love living in the mountains!

Where else have you lived?

❝Whistler is my new home base and I love it! We’re so close to the ocean, the mountain range is amazing and there is so much amazing adventure all around! Mountain biking, hiking, surfing, camping, it’s magical!!❞

Lifestyle & Training

Experience during COVID-19 pandemic?

❝Whistler enjoying life being able to hike, bike, surf, swim and explore the outdoors.❞

Have you ever been seriously injured?

❝Ruptured spleen, broken foot, broken collarbone, elbow, toe, face hits, concussions, lots of injuries but thankfully healed up from everything.❞

Any nutrition plan? (e.g., calories, meals)

❝I try to eat as healthy as I can, I have no dietary restrictions, just try to eat whole foods, organic, local, grow what I can, drink clean alkaline or spring water.❞

Dessert indulgences?

❝Popcorn, ice cream, fries.❞