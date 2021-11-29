Meet the Athletes: Kendall Coyne Schofield

Kendall Coyne Schofield has become one of the faces of women's hockey. Not only is she a defending gold medalist for Team USA, but she's also one of the top ambassadors for women's hockey.

Coyne Schofield played collegiately at Northeastern University, where she posted 141 goals and 108 assists for 249 total points in 133 games. Her 2015-16 season at Northwestern earned her the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top women's college hockey player in the United States. She scored a whopping 50 goals in just 37 games that season.

Beyond college, Coyne Schofield is a two-time Olympian, a six-time World Champion and an Isobel Cup Champion (2019).

Read on to learn more about Kendall Coyne Schofield as she prepares to earn another women's hockey title.

Tell us about your family.

Michael (husband) is a pro football player.

Where does your family come from?

My parents grew up in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

How influential were your parents in your athletic career?

I wouldn't be where I am today without their sacrifice and commitment to fostering my dreams. At times it felt like they gave up everything so we could pursue our dreams. A consistent work ethic is something that has helped me get to the level I am at today, but this habit started by watching how hard my parents work every single day to support our family.

Do you have another job, and why do you do it?

Yes, I am a full-time employee with the Chicago Blackhawks as a player development coach and a youth hockey growth specialist.

I first interned with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014 and it has led me to where I am today. I balance my work and training by making sure my training is first and foremost. If it is not, I am cheating my teammates and cheating my country by not training to the best of my ability every single day. When I am done training, then I go to work. I balance these commitments by being focused on what I am doing in the moment. I can't train and work at the same time so when I am training - that is my focus. When I am working - I am not worried about training. I take a lot of time to plan out my weeks to make sure I can get the most out of each and every day. I am very thankful to have the Blackhawks' support in me pursuing my playing career and working career at the same time.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, a Bernedoodle named Blue.

I LOVE BLUE WITH ALL MY HEART, I AM GOING TO MISS HER SO MUCH WHILE TRAINING FOR THE OLYMPICS!!!!

Typical training day?

Wake up 5:15 AM, work out 6-8 AM, skate 10-11:30, work from 12:30 until I am done and do it all over again. Dinner around 6-7 and bed around 10.

I spend a lot of the time commuting from rink to rink. My average commute is 45 minutes.

What's your favorite workout?

I don't have a favorite. What I enjoy about working out is the competition within myself, trying to be a little bit better each and every day I step into the weight room. But my favorite workout would be any time I get to workout with people. I train alone so often that it can be a grind. So when my husband comes home from football, we train together and it is refreshing to have a training partner to push you and compete alongside. It makes the workout so much more enjoyable.

What would you change about your sport?

More diversity. I wish there were more people of color, more women, more diverse backgrounds and ethnicities involved and influenced through the sport of hockey.

Women's hockey needs a viable professional league where they can play after playing college hockey and are afforded a livable wage, resources, professionalism, etc. that allows hockey to truly be their job if they were good enough.

Biggest obstacle you've overcome?

Being a girl and a woman in a male dominated sport and field is an obstacle that I face head on every day since I was a young girl. In my many roles, I am surrounded by men and I know I have to work harder and have very little room to mess up to prove I belong.

Advice you'd give a young player?

Follow your dreams, believe in yourself, be confident and be willing to put in the work it takes to accomplish your dreams and your goals.