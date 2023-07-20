Meet the Clay County 3-year-old who could become the next 'Mullet Champion'

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — You might know it as business in the front, party in the back; Billy Ray Cyrus; or a Kentucky waterfall; but three-year-old Tristan Bowling is turning heads with his mullet he calls the "Hot Rod."

Tristan is a Top 100 finalist in the 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown on mulletchamp.com. Two other Kentucky kids have also made the finals: Anthony Osterling, Jr., of Hebron, and Calvin Johnson, of Fort Campbell.

Tristan's parents say he went the first eight months of his life without any hair, but they started growing out his mullet when he was a little over a year old. Now, he's rocking impressive blonde locks that could win him and his family $5,000. They say if he wins, they will take a beach vacation.

Vote for Tristan here. You have until July 24th. Fans can also donate to Homes for Wounded Warriors, which will go toward Tristan's final score.