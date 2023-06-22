Meet the hilarious Central Kentucky man behind a viral yard sale video

(LEX 18) — When Will Haydon fired up the Facebook Live at his parents' yard sale, he never imagined hocking his family's used gym equipment and discarded bottles of body spray would lead to hundreds of thousands of strangers on TikTok laughing along.

The Mount Sterling native used his mom's Facebook account to show off what was for sale with hilarious results.

Of one of the items: "We've got a four-wheel drive cane here," he said. "Granny won't tip."

"Well, I was raised in the south and we have a family full of smart alecks and crap talkers," he told LEX 18 this week. "So I think that's where I get my sense of humor from."

Haydon's quick quips led to even more giggles as he showed off some well-loved kitchen items, including a cake pan.

"There was a crusty pan that had remnants of cakes from the 1960's," Haydon said. "And I think whenever you eat a cake, you want to taste the cake that came before it."

That pan didn't sell, and neither did his parents' wedding cake topper.

But the keepsake stayed in the family. Haydon says after his parents donated it to Goodwill, he felt bad so he went and bought it for $7.

As for his parents, they made a decent profit with a little help from their son's contagious sense of humor.

"They were tickled to death," he said. "They're gonna go to Johnny Carino's or someplace really fancy, and have themselves a big time."

Haydon now has close to 5,000 followers after his viral video. He says he plans to keep making videos and finding the joy and laughter in life.

"There's humor in everything, and I think that makes life a little better," he told us.

He also told us he's open to collaborating with companies like his favorite, Ale-8-One. He even showed us his tattoo of the company's logo.