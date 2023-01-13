Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the prize fund is growing as fast as the excitement around it.

Tonight, an estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion is up for grabs, making it the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The odds are 1 in 302 million, but that’s done little to deter Lexitonians from purchasing tickets.

“I’m gonna win!” said one customer, purchasing what he considered a lucky ticket. Another local made his first lottery ticket purchase ever. “I'm just hoping that out of one of these tickets there’s the best luck in one of them,” he said.

Greeting a revolving door of customers, one gas station clerk said she’d seen upwards of 100 people buy tickets by luchtime on Friday.

Despite the date on the calendar, patrons told LEX 18 they were feeling lucky. Rightfully so, in the past, six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on Friday the 13th.

When asked what they’d do with the prize fund, most interviewees said they’d give to charity, pay off loans, and help their families. One man simply said, “You’d never see me again.”

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, January 13.