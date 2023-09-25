'Mele for Maui' in Lexington raises money to help wildfire survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington groups, including University of Kentucky students, came together on Sunday for a benefit concert to support the people of Maui.

UK creative arts students joined forces with the non-profit Ignite A Life Foundation to put on the 'Mele for Maui', which collected donations to support Hawaiians as they rebuild.

Ignite a Life was founded by Alexander Muto, originally from Maui, who is currently attending medical school at UK.

The organization has taken on many different purposes over time, but after seeing the devastation back at home, Muto jumped into action.

"We have boots on the ground in Hawaii, in Maui, which is my home island," he said, adding that his connections to the island have allowed them to assist efficiently.

Alexander and Kristen Muto teamed up with UK's Creative Arts Living Learning Program to host Sunday's event.

"We're just doing what we can in Lexington to play our part to help back home, because while we're here, our heart is still hurting," Kristen Muto said.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives in the wildfires, and over 2,000 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Donations from Sunday's concert are going directly to survivors.

"We're trying to help with bridge grants to get people mattresses to sleep on and just the essentials and the daily things they need," Kristen said.

To learn how you can help Ignite provide relieve to those in Maui, you can visit their website to donate.