Members of Lexington's Palestinian community push city council for resolution supporting ceasefire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the fighting continues in the Middle East, a group here in Lexington wants to see a local push for peace. Members of Lexington's Palestinian community went to the city council this week, pushing for city leaders to take a stand.

In most city council meetings, the topics are local. At Tuesday night's meeting of the Urban County Council in Lexington, though, things took a global turn.

"Many, many people are dying every day right now in Gaza. Some estimates total between 15,000 and 20,000 and thousands and thousands of children," District 11 Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds said during the announcements portion.

Reynolds said she wanted to see a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"As the co-chair of the mayor's international affairs advisory commission, I think I need to speak these words, no matter how challenging it is to articulate them or say the right thing. I want Lexington residents to know that we care about them. We care about our Israeli residents and our Palestinian residents and as a human leader that values life, I want to say that I want to see a ceasefire in Gaza," she said.

During public comment, several Lexington residents of Palestinian descent said they wanted to see the city adopt a resolution calling for a cease-fire.

"What can you do as a city council? You can use your voices to say, 'No more,'" Sophia Shalash told the council during the public comment portion.

"Supporting a cease-fire sets the stage for a ripple effect in the hearts and minds of individuals, influencing not only the legislators and leaders within our region, but also extending to neighboring cities and states," Ala Hassan said during her public comment.

There have been similar movements in cities across the country, with some cities adopting resolutions. Mayor Linda Gorton's office declined to comment on whether the city might adopt a resolution. Those who came to the meeting Tuesday evening said they would continue their push.