Memorial Day Ceremony returns at Camp Nelson National Cemetery

JESSAMINE COUNTY. KY. (LEX 18) — For the first time in two years, Camp Nelson National Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event was canceled the past couple of years due to the pandemic. Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to those who died serving their country.

"Thank you for honoring the men and women who have made our nation and our freedom possible," said Jessamine County Judge/Executive David West. He also led a moment of silence honoring Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman, who died unexpectedly.

Nearly 19,000 veterans and their spouses are laid to rest at Camp Nelson.

Today's event included a flyover by a C-130J, the newest aircraft in the United State Airforce. It was flown by the Airlift Wing of the Kentucky Air Guard.

This year people paid tribute to the medal of honor recipients. There are 70 from Kentucky who have received the prestigious honor for acts of valor. Private William H. Harris was honored for his heroism in the Battle of Little Big Horn. Harris, who was born in Madison County, brought water to wounded soldiers under enemy fire.