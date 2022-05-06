Memorial for Williams kids getting larger, as friends mourn

(LEX 18) — The memorial outside Parkway Plaza Apartments in Lexington has grown over the past several days, after the deaths of Skyler Williams, 5, and Deon Williams, 13.

Their mother, Nikki James, 43, was charged with two counts of murder, after police said James stabbed them in their home Monday night.

Baylon Hagin, 13, said he has been coming to the memorial this week to honor his friend.

"[Deon] was mostly quiet for the most part," Hagin said. "But when he was around his friends, he was really goofy and playful and stuff."

Hagin said he and another friend painted wooden crosses to place at the memorial.

"We painted the crosses pink and blue because blue was Deon's favorite color," Hagin said. "And his sister Skyler--pink was her favorite color."

While at the memorial, LEX 18 crews noticed a note on yellow paper, taped to a tree. Written on it was a message from the Lexington Fire Department.

A neighbor told LEX 18 the firefighters were at the apartment complex Thursday to pay their respects. At least two of them, she said, were among the first responders on the scene Monday.