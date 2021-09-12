Watch
Memorial Ruck for Jim Padgett

LEX 18
Posted at 11:23 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 23:23:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, some Kentuckians were remembering a young life lost last month.

31-year-old Jim Padgett was killed two weeks ago in Jessamine County.

He was welding a dump truck when it exploded and later died from his injuries.

In his memory, family and friends organized a four-mile Memorial Ruck on the Legacy Trail in Lexington.

"But one of the biggest things was that I was never supposed to have children. And he was my miracle baby. God blessed me with a fantastic son for 31 years and that is the greatest gift I could have ever received," said Mary Mudd, Jim's mother.

