(LEX 18) — A memorial service has been announced for former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll, who passed away on December 10 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The service will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 15.

He will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda the same day from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The family suggests donations to the Murray State Julian M. Carroll Collection Fund and UK Oral History in lieu of flowers.