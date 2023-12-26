Watch Now
Memorials at Veterans Park in Lexington spray painted with pro-Palenstine messages

Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city cleaned up pro-Palestine messages that were spray painted on memorials at Veterans Park in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Clean-up is already underway. We will not tolerate destruction of private or public property. I urge everyone to join our statement in support of peace. The statement was crafted with local Arab and Jewish leaders. It was released earlier this month. We have taken a united stand to “keep Lexington peaceful, and all of its residents safe” at a time when there have been extremist attacks on Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities around the country. Lexington is saying ‘not here’. Several citizens and faith leaders, along with 10 members of the Urban County Council, have expressed their support of the statement. All residents are invited to join us.”

