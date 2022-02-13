Men's curling Session 7: Great Britain, Italy pick up wins

Great Britain 8, Denmark 2 (8 ends)

A three point end in the eighth by Great Britain was enough for an 8-2 win over Denmark in eight ends Sunday.

Great Britain scored two points in the first and third ends to take an early lead.

Denmark failed to put any points on the board until scoring one in the fifth end. Mikkel Krause’s team went into the halfway break trailing 4-1.

In the eighth, Bruce Mouat played a tap shot to take out Denmark’s only stone in the house to hang three points on the board for Great Britain and force Denmark to concede the final two ends.

Great Britain (4-1) will play next at 1:05 a.m. ET against Switzerland. Denmark (0-5) will play at the same time against Norway.

Italy 8, Switzerland 4

In their fifth game of the 2022 Olympics, the Italy men's curling team finally picked up their first win in an 8-4 victory over Switzerland.

Trailing by one in the sixth, Italy was sitting two stones in the house with just the hammer throw remaining. Italian skip Joel Retornaz could have settled for two, but instead went for a skip shot to takeout Switzerland’s only lying stone. His throw was to perfection, and Italy finished the end with three points and a 5-4 lead.

Italy added to the lead with one more in the eighth and a steal of two in the ninth to go into the final end up 8-4.

Switzerland played into the tenth, but conceded with two stones remaining after Retornaz took out one of the two Swiss lying stones and Switzerland was unable to win from there.

Switzerland (3-2) will next take on Great Britain at 1:05 a.m. ET. At the same time, Italy (1-4) will take on Canada.

