Men's moguls finals preview: Kingsbury seeks to cement legendary status

Twenty skiers have a chance to win gold Saturday in the three rounds of men's moguls finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury will look to defend his title, having won the event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Previously, he took silver in Sochi behind compatriot Alex Bilodeau, whose triumph sealed a gold defense of his own. A Kingsbury victory would give Team Canada an incredible four straight in men's moguls.

Kingsbury topped Thursday's opening round of qualifying to move straight to the finals, posting an 81.15 overall score with the best air and turns among all competitors.

The nine others to automatically advance on Thursday were Sweden's Walter Wallberg, Frenchman Benjamin Cavet, Jimi Salonen of Finland, American Cole McDonald, Japan's Kosuke Sugimoto, Swede Ludvig Fjallstrom, Daichi Hara of Japan, Finland's Olli Penttala and Dylan Walczyk of the U.S.

Ten more advanced Saturday in the second qualifying round: Felix Elofsson of Swede, Australian Brodie Summers, USA's Nick Page, Cooper Woods of Australia, Japan's Ikuma Horishima, Nikita Novitskii of the ROC, Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd, Frechman Sacha Theocharis, the ROC's Nikita Andreev and Swiss Marco Tade.

SEE MORE: PyeongChang 2018: Second no more, Kingsbury wins moguls gold

Kingsbury, a native of Quebec, is a three-time world moguls champion and a nine-time overall World Cup crystal globe winner, won consecutively from 2012 to 2020, prior to fracturing his T4 and T5 vertebrae during a training session in Finland. He has a remarkable 71 career World Cup wins.

This season, the 29-year-old has six podium finishes and four wins. He lost to Horishima, the 2017 world champion, in the last World Cup event before the Olympics at Utah's Deer Valley. Horishima placed 16th in Thursday's first qualifying round and had to compete in the second round Saturday, taking fifth.

When he was 9 years old, Kingsbury printed out the Olympic symbol on a piece of paper and wrote below it that he would win a gold medal, taping it to the ceiling above his bed so he could see it every night before he slept. After winning gold in 2018, his brother amended the sign to read "you did win."

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. You can see a full freestyle skiing streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

When are the men's moguls finals?

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

6:30a 🏅 Men's Moguls Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

NBC Olympics Research contributed