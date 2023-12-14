Mercer County low-cost animal clinic desperate for new facility

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg non-profit served its final patient and closed its doors on Wednesday.

Over the last several years, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has allowed Critters without Litters to occupy a vacant home on Moberly Road in Harrodsburg.

With the Mercer County Animal Shelter building a new facility on the same lot, the house has to come down. Critters without Litters’ facility will be demolished after Christmas.

“Of course we're happy we're getting a new shelter, we need one, but also, it was tearing our hearts out because we love this building,” said Terresa Hoskins, president of Critters without Litters.

Hoskins estimates that the clinic has fixed 17,000 animals over the years, offering procedures at a fraction of the cost one would pay at a veterinarian’s office.

“We fix ferals, we fix barn cats, animals that other vets don't want to handle. We do it all for our community,” said Hoskins.

At times, entire litters of strays are dropped off at the clinic. While the vet and vet tech are paid for their services, volunteers facilitate the scheduling and day-to-day operations.

From nurses to retirees to stay-at-home moms, the volunteers have a passion for animals, according to Hoskins.

“We have been putting a dent in the population, but still yet, it's gonna be hard,” said Hoskins, describing an ongoing issue in Mercer County.

A cat can have kittens when it’s just six months old, and according to North Shore Animal League America, the average mature cat can have three litters totaling 12 kittens per year.

The organization reports that by spaying and neutering just one male and female cat, more than 2,000 unwanted births can be prevented in just four years.

With no facility to operate out of, Hoskins fears the outcome if they’re unable to find a new home soon.

“What's gonna happen is you're gonna have an overflow of animals.”

Now, Hoskins is calling on the community that she and many other volunteers have worked so hard to help.

“We're gonna have to close,” said Hoskins. “We're praying someone will offer us a building or real cheap rent so we can get back out there.”