Mercer County mother upset over her experience with new EMS service

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — After Mercer County's EMS service shut down, a new company is responding to emergencies. However, a mother there is upset over her experience with them.

MaHayla Montgomery and her family have had a rough 24 hours.

"I honestly, as a parent, never expected this to happen. You don't want your child to go through this," she said.

Late Tuesday night, she said, her 6-month-old son Sawyer started having trouble at their home in Mercer County.

"He was turning blue, he was kind of having convulsions, he was shaking, he wasn't completely alert," Montgomery said.

When she called dispatch for help, she said they told her an EMS team would meet them at a police station. Mercer County recently signed a contract with EMS provider AmeriPro. The previous Mercer County EMS service shut down in April. As she and Sawyer rode to Lexington in the ambulance, she said things seemed unusual.

"He wasn't getting an O2 reading. They never administered medication. My son was burning up and they never took his temperature," she said.

She said at one point, bags of saline fell from a cabinet and landed on Sawyer.

"My son's in distress. I don’t know what's going on, what's causing it, and then here's this EMT that's just not giving him the care that he needs," she said.

Once at the hospital, she said doctors figured out Sawyer had had a seizure due to high temperatures. They haven't figured out what led to that yet, but he's recovering back at home. MaHayla's Facebook post about her experience has gotten a lot of attention online. She plans to reach out to county leaders.

"I just don't understand how they think taking away someone who is trained for the position, who has been here forever, and then adding this third-party service and just expect that to be okay," she said.

"I really just want a better outcome for everyone's families," she added.

LEX 18 reached out to the Mercer County judge executive and AmeriPro's office, but did not receive a response.

