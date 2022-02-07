Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out, eliminated in Run 1 of giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympics are not off to the start she would have hoped.

The 26-year-old American star and defending giant slalom gold medalist crashed out on the upper portion of her first run attempt Monday morning, eliminating her from medal contention.

Shiffrin, testing the limits of the slick “Ice River” technical course at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, lost her edge on a left-hand turn early in the run and went down. She skied out for just the third time in the last four years in international competition.

Shiffrin appeared to avoid injury and skied down the remainder of the course under her own power.

Sara Hector of Sweden leads the competition after 20 skiers.

This story will be updated further.