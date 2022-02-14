Mikaela Shiffrin to enter women's downhill at Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she revealed following the third and final training session Monday.

“I’m planning to do it, yeah,” she told NBC’s Todd Lewis at the finish area. As recently as Saturday's first training session (the second session on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather), the 26-year-old American was non-committal on her status in the downhill, an event in which she rarely competes. She said the decision would come down primarily to how well her training times stacked up in comparison to the rest of the field.

She went 1:34.58 in Monday's practice, the 17th-fastest time overall but just 1.40 behind the leading mark set by Switzerland's Joana Haehlen.

“My times are pretty good... speed’s pretty good," she said after the run. "I felt confident on my skis. I feel like I know where I am on the course, and those pieces are all pretty good."

"It's just important that I take any practice that I can get," she said.

It will mark the first time Shiffrin has competed in the downhill at the Winter Olympics. Just two of her 73 career World Cup victories – the vast majority having come in the more technical slalom and giant slalom disciplines – are in downhill.

The decision means that Shiffrin will almost certainly accomplish her pre-Olympics goal of competing in all five individual events at the Winter Games. She previously committed to the women's combined event, scheduled for February 17, in which she is the defending silver medalist. She also, according to multiple reports, plans to compete for the U.S. in the parallel slalom team event for the first time in her Olympic career, bringing her total Olympic schedule to six medal events.