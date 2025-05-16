Watch Now
Mileta in Lexington to welcome guest chef for special one-night charity event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A special one-night event on Wednesday, May 21 is bringing together a guest chef and Mileta's Executive Chef Alex Green, to craft a unique menu that will benefit two charities.

According to a release from organizers, Chef Cole Jeanes, a Memphis-based chef with a modern Southern style and the founder of Jeanes Hospitality Group, will join in on the delicious cuisine experience on Wednesday.

Organizers detailed that all the proceeds received from the evening menu will be donated to the SOW Project, as chosen by Chef Jeanes, and World Central Kitchen, chosen by Chef Green.

