(LEX 18) — Miss USA, University of Kentucky graduate, and Louisville reporter Elle Smith finished Top 10 in the Miss Universe pageant.

Smith won the Miss USA pageant on November 29 and flew to Israel to compete for the title.

Smith currently works as a journalist at WHAS11 in Louisville and is a 2020 graduate from the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.