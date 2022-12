LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a Lexington woman who went missing last Friday was found dead today.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of West Main Street in Lexington for an unresponsive person. The person was pronounced dead and identified as 67-year-old Doris Lunce.

A Golden Alert was issued for Lunce on December 23 after she went missing around the Salvation Army.

The cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.