Lexington adds mental health expert with the hiring of a mobile crisis responder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time ever, Lexington is employing a mental health specialist to assist first responders with emergency situations, including mental health-related 9-1-1 calls.

The city might take as many as 3,000 mental health-related calls annually but never had someone specifically trained in mental health crisis.

“There are many mental health issues, many people in crisis,” said Mayor Linda Gorton during Tuesday’s announcement. “This grant we received to put a mental health specialist on the team is huge for our community,” she added.

Chris Perrine, who has a master’s degree in the field of mental health counseling, will serve as the city’s Mobile Crisis Responder.

“Someone like a mental health professional without a badge or without a uniform to hear someone out,” he described as being part of his role.

The money to fund this position for three years comes from a $850,000 grant provided by the governor’s office through federal Medicaid Services, which was designed to launch a crisis response team. Beyond that term, Mayor Gorton said the money to fund this department would come from the city, assuming the program continues, which she seems to think it will.

Chris, who comes to Lexington from California to assume this role, will be invaluable to police and fire personnel when responding to mental health calls. His role will go well beyond diffusing any particular situation.

“To cut recidivism rates, link clients with the resources, identify where the needs are and how to meet those needs is what I’m focused on,” he explained.

Lexington’s police and fire departments helped draft the application for the grant, so they are extremely happy to have this new team member.

“Responding with a mental health professional to mental health calls will help officers keep people with illness out of jailor on the road to recovery,” Assistant Chief of Police Brian Maynard said.

With One Lexington up and running for years, helping to combat the city’s crime rate, the Mayor believes this initiative is another example of how city officials are working towards creating a better and safer Lexington.

“It’s one thing to recognize the problem, but it's another to create a plan to get farther along the path. We’re excited; it’s a big deal,” Mayor Gorton stated.