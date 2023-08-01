Model Laboratory students, teachers speak out at public meeting over SB 150

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University's Model Laboratory School hosted a state-mandated public comment period on Monday evening to discuss how to implement new policies required by Senate Bill 150.

The law, which was passed earlier this year, requires Kentucky schools to only allow students to use the restroom or locker room that aligns with their biological sex.

Schools can, however, make other accommodations for transgender or non-binary students with a parent's permission. For example, a school could allow a student to use a single-occupancy restroom.

Parents, teachers, students and other community stakeholders shared their thoughts on how the school should progress. Every speaker came forward in support of transgender students. Many asked the school to consider the lasting impacts of the policy.

"I know that you all didn't ask for this, but regardless, you control what happens next for transgender and non-conforming students in Model Laboratory Schools," one community speaker said.

The proposed policy at Model takes language directly from the state statute.

Model Laboratory School



A transgender, non-binary teacher at Model also spoke, clarifying that their words did not reflect the official position of the school.

“We have a lot of great folks here at Model who do their best to make sure that our students have a place here, including those in marginalized communities, such as transgender students," Francis Keene said. "But I still believe in the importance of the local school people using their voice to make change in legislation.”

Monday's speakers spoke directly to the school superintendent and EKU president.

Their comments were recorded and will be shared with the EKU Board of Regents before a vote for approval takes place August 16.