Watch Now
News

Actions

Mom, child left with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Lexington

IMG_0648.jpg
WLEX 18 Staff
IMG_0648.jpg
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 06, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were hit by a vehicle near Rose Street and High Street in Lexington on Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington police on the scene.

Police detailed that at around 3 p.m. on Thursday a mom and child were walking across High Street with the crosswalk sign when they were reportedly hit by a vehicle that was turning onto High Street from Rose Street.

The mother and child were taken to an area hospital and have "non-life-threatening" injuries, police reported.

According to police, the driver was charged for reportedly not having insurance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18