Mom, child left with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were hit by a vehicle near Rose Street and High Street in Lexington on Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington police on the scene.

Police detailed that at around 3 p.m. on Thursday a mom and child were walking across High Street with the crosswalk sign when they were reportedly hit by a vehicle that was turning onto High Street from Rose Street.

The mother and child were taken to an area hospital and have "non-life-threatening" injuries, police reported.

According to police, the driver was charged for reportedly not having insurance.

