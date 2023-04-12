Months later, no progress made on woman's plea for school bus stop safety

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four months of phone calls and frustration feels like it’s been for nothing, according to Jamie Marshall.

In December, Marshall began making calls to local and state officials, pleading for safety improvements to be made on the road where her grandchildren get on the school bus each morning.

“I’ve called everyone that I know to call, plus some, and there’s still nothing resolved,” said Marshall.

Captured on video, Marshall has countless clips of drivers speeding down Highway 52 in Irvine, past the bus as children enter and exit, ignoring the bus stop arm.

“And if one person passes the bus and there are 20 behind him, they all go…every single person goes,” said Marshall.

Kentucky drivers are subject to fines and/or imprisonment for failing to stop when a school bus stop arm is extended, but Marshall says the outcome she worries about is much worse.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, 33 school-age children die in school bus-related crashes each year. Nearly two-thirds of those deaths happen outside the bus, that could be as students are approaching or leaving the bus.

In December, the Estill County Sheriff’s Office told LEX 18 they were working with the highway department to place extra signage in problem areas. Four months later, no signs have been placed on the road in front of Marshall’s home.

Marshall has also contacted the judge executive, state police, and the roads department. Still, nothing.

“I understand that everyone is busy, I understand that, and I know that this might be small to some people. It's not to me,” said Marshall.

Marshall knows she may not see safety improvements this year but says the lack of progress only adds fuel to the fire.

“As I said last time, I'm not going to stop until something is done.”

Road hazards can be reported to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet here: https://bpm.kytc.ky.gov/ApplicationBuilder/eFormRender.html?code=810A005056A2147711773A3B03F6EFEF&Process=PA-DV-ReportAPothole.