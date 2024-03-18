Monticello small business owners excited to see downtown thrive

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monticello, Kentucky, is known for its proximity to Lake Cumberland, but it's also gained a reputation as a small town with a big heart.

That's why business owners are taking a chance on their hometown and watching it pay off. The small town has started to resemble something out of a Hallmark movie, partly thanks to a group of dreamers who wanted to see Wayne County thrive.

"It's where we're both from, and we chose to move back here, and we just love Monticello," said Rhett Ramsey, an attorney who opened a bookstore with his wife Charity last year.

Main Street Books is located just where it sounds, in downtown Monticello.

"When I was little, there wasn't anything to do here," Charity, who's also a nurse, told LEX 18. That's not the case anymore after her lifelong dream of owning a bookstore came true. In July, they opened to a line stretching around the block and nearly sold out of books.

"Standing here looking at downtown and the store that we created, in this community, it's awesome," Rhett said. "It's unreal."

Charity said they want to help boost downtown Monticello because of their young son Truett.

Just down the street, the Suttons have the same goal for their son Avett.

"These other businesses started popping in, and people tell us all the time, I've never spent so much time in downtown Monticello," said Mickey Sutton.

Mickey and Presley Sutton opened The Nest Creative Arts Studio in September.

"We really wanted to invest in this town because we don't want it to die," said Presley. "We have a two-year-old and want him to grow up in a place that's fun to live."

On one side of the building, customers will find handmade goods from Kentucky artists. In the studio, the Suttons host classes and events.

"It really helps having a lot of people invest in the town," said Presley. "You can't do it by yourself. It takes a lot of people that are willing to help."

Mickey agrees.

"We get people all the time who say, 'Well, I was at the bookstore, and they sent us here, or I was at Rae + Palm.' The community helps a lot," he said.

Rae + Palm is another boutique helping revitalize downtown Monticello. For the mother and daughter who own the store, living and working here is all about family.

WLEX

"While there's good and bad everywhere, there's a lot of good positive things," said Stacey Hatfield. "It feels more like a family-type atmosphere than a big city would. Our kids, I don't know why, but they've always liked it here and wanted to stay."

Another generation is putting down roots in Monticello and changing its landscape—one business and book at a time.

"I was always afraid people had given up on small towns, and the downtown square and small businesses were a thing of the past," said Rhett Ramsey. "But this project of ours has given me hope of not just what Monticello, but other small towns, can do."

"If one of us grows, we all grow, so we all try to help support each other," added Charity.