Most viral moments of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

There were a number of incredible moments from the Tokyo Olympics. From Caeleb Dressel dominating in the pool to the U.S. women winning their seventh-straight basketball gold medal, the storylines from Tokyo were endless.

Of course, some of these moments had the internet buzzing more than others.

Italian, Qatari agree to share gold

Sharing is caring. But you don't have to tell Qatar's Mutaz-Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi that.

Instead of having a jump-off to decide who would win the high jumping gold, Barshim and Tamberi agreed to simply share the gold medal instead. The two Olympians are close friends outside of competition, and one can imagine their friendship just got a whole lot stronger now that they're joint gold medalists.

Daniel Stahl is a Swedish Viking

Sweden's Daniel Stahl was pretty fired up after winning gold in the men's discus throw. So fired up, in fact, that he had no choice but to proclaim his status as an apparent "Swedish Viking" to the universe.

Note to self; don't mess with Daniel Stahl.

Robot gets buckets

An actual robot took the court during halftime of Team USA's preliminary contest against France and started sinking half-court buckets like Steph Curry in his prime.

The robot's basketball skills are unquestioned, and all in attendance were blown away at the humanoid's capabilities with the rock.

Gnarly skateboarding wipeout

Sometimes you see a sports injury that you can feel through the TV. This one certainly qualifies as such.

Angelo Caro Narvaez of Peru was just doing his thing during the men's street competition, and then he lost his balance and fell directly into a rail groin-first.

Yikes.

Oil up!

The internet just can't get enough of the oiled-up shirtless guys at the Olympics.

First came "Shirtless Tongan" Pita Taufatofua, and now Riilio "Rio" Rii of Vanuatu is joining him as one of Tokyo's shiny-bodied sensations.

Jumbo's magnificent entrance

"Jumbo" Diaz of the Dominican Republic made a grandiose entrance onto the diamond when his country took on Mexico in the Olympic baseball competition.

Being rolled out onto the field in a giant baseball glove? Yes, please.

Bite fight, Part 2

Everyone remembers when Mike Tyson bit a chunk of Evander Holyfield's ear off back in 1997.

Well, that same thing almost happened again in Tokyo when Youness Baalla of Morocco attempted to bite David Nyika of New Zealand during their boxing match.

Seward, AK, goes berserk over Jacoby win

At just 17 years old, Lydia Jacoby shocked the world and won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Everyone in her hometown of Seward, Alaska, understandably, lost their collective minds when she clinched the gold medal. What a moment.

