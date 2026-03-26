Mother of murder victim speaks out as judge faces impeachment trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Circuit Judge Julie Muth Goodman filed an emergency motion Tuesday asking the state Supreme Court to halt her impeachment proceedings.

The motion follows Friday's state House of Representatives vote to impeach Goodman. She is now facing an impeachment trial in the state Senate, accused of abusing her power as a judge and interfering with the judicial process.

Meanwhile, the mother of a murder victim is speaking out about how her daughter's case was handled under Goodman.

Heather Mammen's 19-year-old daughter, Elaina Mammen, was shot and killed in December 2022 on Colonnade Drive. Hubert and Alexander Riley pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Elaina's death. Hubert was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder, and Alexander was sentenced to 17 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter.

Heather said she is forever haunted that Hubert had previously been on probation for wanton endangerment and felony charges.

Goodman presided over both cases.

"And I feel like, in that situation, if he would have actually served time, there's a chance he would have learned a lesson and not just turned around and after that whole thing ended killed my daughter," Heather said.

"I remember when we first got assigned the judge it was really devastating because my attorney said that was the worst possible judge we could get in her case," Heather said.

Heather said the impeachment proceedings are a step toward justice for Elaina's family.

"I have a lot of relief that finally something is being done as far as helping the community, helping victims so that we have a better justice system in place," Heather said.

Even so, Heather said there is nothing that will ever bring Elaina back.

Heather hopes to soon break ground on a peace garden in Elaina's memory at Cross Keys Park, just off Versailles Road. It was one of Elaina's favorite spots.

"This particular park is very special because my girls grew up here," Heather said.

The peace garden is awaiting final approval by Fayette County. Those who would like to donate their time or money can get in touch with the Glow Project, started in Elaina's memory, here: (15) Facebook