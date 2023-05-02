Mother of victim in cold case hit-and-run pleads for answers 22 years later

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been more than 20 years since a hit-and-run killed a Morehead man. Since then, no one has answered for what happened. Monday, Morehead Police put out a fresh call for information.

Time may heal some wounds, but certainly not this one.

"I just need some answers. I just need to know what happened to my baby," said Theresa Colson from her home in Sadieville.

It's been 22 years since her son, Gary Lee Adkins, Jr. was hit and killed while walking along Main Street in Morehead. She said Adkins' young son had woken up early that morning and so he got up too.

"He put Lathan in bed with his mom and he said, 'Well since I'm up, I'm going for a walk,' and I know that he was found on the church steps across the street from the ambulance station," Colson said.

In the more than two decades since, Morehead Police said the case has gone cold. No one has answered for what happened to Adkins.

"How can it not eat at them, knowing that they could have done that or they seen somebody do this, regardless if it was a vehicle or a baseball bat," Colson said.

One piece of comfort for Colson is a plant. Someone brought it to Adkins' funeral. She's been caring for it ever since.

"It just keeps growing and I keep putting it in bigger pots," she said. "That's everything to me because it grows. He's still here with me, with that."

Monday, Morehead Police reached out to the community asking that anyone who might have information about that day 22 years ago. Colson says someone, somewhere must know something.

"Please, please tell somebody, tell the cops, tell me, please. We're not promised tomorrow, let alone a second from now. I need to know. I'm not young anymore either. I need to know what happened to my baby," Colson said.

Morehead Police said anyone with information should call Detective Eric Caudill at (606) 784-7511 or email him at ecaudill@cityofmorehead.net.



