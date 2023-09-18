Motorcycle safety; crash numbers and fatalities on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington registered three more motorcycle-involved wrecks over the weekend, giving central Kentucky at least six since August 29th. Each of the six resulted in a fatality.

We’re down a bit from last year at this time, but last year’s accidents claimed more lives than they have this year.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass said we’ve had more than 1,300 motorcycle accidents this year, which grows to more than 1,400 when scooters and mopeds are included. Sadly, the reason for and solution to the problem are the same, and it’s an easy correction.

“When you’re driving distracted it’s harder to see there’s a motorcycle in traffic,” she said. “Visibility is the biggest issue,” she continued.

Ms. Hawkins also noted that speed and choppy roads can be a deadly combination to a motorcyclist.

“Infrastructure plays a role. That’s another reason to be aware of the conditions ahead, to avoid potholes, slow down and change lanes safely,” she explained.

Weaver Hawkins said more excellent weather means more and more riders will be on the bikes, so the onus is on everyone to share the roads safely.

“The motorcyclist always gets the short end of the stick when there are crashes,” she said.

Sadly, at least six of our neighbors and their loved ones learned the hard way in just the last 20 days.