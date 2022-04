NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a woodchipper.

The crash happened on U.S. 27 at Industry Pkwy at around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the man who died as 20-year-old Brayden Cole Lewis, of Nicholasville.

The collision remains under investigation by the Nicholasville Police Department.