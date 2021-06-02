Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in Madison County, police said.

Police said 19-year-old Thomas R. Boeshears was hit by a car on Memorial Hwy in Berea after he stopped to check on mechanical issues with his motorcycle.

"It was jet black, raining not the best road in the world," Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said. "I know the person knows they hit something or somebody. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. So you ask the question, ‘Why wouldn’t you stop?’ I don’t know."

Police and the coroner say that driver then drove away without rendering aid or calling for help.

This is a developing story and will be updated.