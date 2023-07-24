Watch Now
Mt. Sterling woman seeks help after storms destroy home

Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 22:34:15-04

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Montgomery County woman and her family returned to the site of her destroyed home on Sunday to collect what was left of her belongings.

On Tuesday afternoon, a strong storm toppled a tree over onto her house. The tree went right through her living room, splitting her home in half.

Now, Tamela Thornsberry is living with her son as she tries to figure out what's next.

She described her week as "Hell". LEX 18 previously reported she was in her bathroom as the storms passed, just a few yards from the spot where the tree fell.

"It's kinda scary," Thornsberry said, explaining the next place she lives, she hopes to have no trees.

Thornsberry's daughter-in-law, Alicia Reffitt, established a GoFundMe to help raise funds for a new camper for her to live in.

"She's staying with us right now in our spare bedroom," Reffitt said. "We're hoping to get her a camper and just let her live there."

Thornsberry said she had been living in the Mt. Sterling home for about a year.

"It's been kind of rough but I'm glad the tree fell on the couch and not on her," her granddaughter, Nevaeh Clevenger, said.

To find more information, you can find the family's GoFundMe here.

