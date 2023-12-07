Murder case hearing postponed, mother frustrated by slow process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been 363 days since Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in Lexington. Her mother, Heather, was hoping for a little movement on Thursday morning in the case.

Status hearings for Hubert Riley and his underaged cousin were postponed in Fayette Circuit Court until April 25.

“We have to relive the trauma every time we come in here,” Heather said following the very brief court appearance. “It’s not just the event; it’s the days leading up to it, it’s the lack of sleep, it’s the horrible nightmares,” she continued.

Heather said the wait would be worth it, however, if justice is served at the end of this agonizingly long process. She also noted that God would have the ultimate say on what happened, but until those rulings, Heather will focus on the positive.

She named a foundation “Go Light Your World” in honor of Elaina’s memory, and this weekend, to mark one year since the tragedy, they have planned some events.

In addition to a private gathering at home, the family invites you to come out to Taco Bell on Tates Creek Road at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, for a free meal.

“We’re giving away Elaina’s bracelets and feeding people,” she explained. “It was one of her favorite places to eat,” she said.

No questions asked, stop in, grab a meal, and hear a few stories about Elaina’s penchant for giving.

“Hear more about the Go Light Your World project and loving like Elaina (did), which is paying it forward to other people and loving unconditionally,” Mammen explained.

