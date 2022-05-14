Music festival supports Make-A-Wish, bandmember has special connection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several bands will get together Saturday for a concert to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. One of the band members has a special connection to the organization.

Ben Weeks just finished his freshman year at Transylvania University. He plays bass in the band "Mom's Mad".

"We actually just put out two new songs and we all recorded them in this basement," he said after his band finished a rehearsal at his parents' house Thursday evening.

They will play the Aid the Industry Wish Fest Saturday evening at Wildside Winery in Versailles. Weeks has a special place in his heart for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I am actually a Make-A-Wish kid," he said. "For a week, I was really sick. We finally decided to go up to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and found out that I have an autoimmune disorder called autoimmune hepatitis. The liver basically attacks itself, thinking it's a foreign object."

Weeks got a liver transplant in the spring of 2020. When the doctors removed his liver Ben's family said they were surprised to see it was even worse than they thought.

"I would probably be dead," Weeks said.

As part of his recovery, the Make-A-Wish Foundation got involved.

"My first wish was to go to England to see where the Beatles started, where Zeppelin recorded," Weeks said.

As the pandemic took hold, though, the trip was canceled. Instead, they'll help him with another project - his 1976 Triumph TR6.

"Just to get it into show condition so I can bring it to shows, show it off," he said.

Weeks is thankful for their generosity and he hopes he and his bandmates can help pay it forward.

"It feels great. I love it. It's great to be able to help other kids get their wishes," he said.

Find more information and get tickets at AidTheIndustry.com. Weeks' band, Mom's Mad, will hit the stage around 9 PM.