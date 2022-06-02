NAACP wants answers from the city on Lexington case of mother who allegedly killed her children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After the Lexington Police Department answered the NAACP's questions about the handling of a case of a mother who allegedly stabbed her children to death, the NAACP fired back again, demanding more information from the city.

The organization sent a letter to Mayor Linda Gorton, asking three more questions about the case that they want to be included in the murder investigation. They want to know what information officers were given about Nikki James's mental health and ability to care for her children, which led to two visits to the home.

Another question they want to know is what information about the mother was shared before officers decided not to send her for psychiatric treatment or report her to child protective service. The NAACP also wants to know if James was denied access to an attorney during her hospitalization.

Read the letter below: