NAMI Lexington hosts 35th annual candlelight vigil for mental illness awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — NAMI Lexington hosted its 35th annual candlelight vigil on Tuesday, in recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

The vigil is meant for people to come together to recognize lives lost to suicide, overdose and complications of serious mental illnesses, while also providing hope to those who live with mental illness.

Tuesday's vigil, located at NAMI's Participation Station, featured speakers who shared their own stories about living with mental illness and receiving treatment.

Director of advocacy and public policy, Kelly Gunning, said the ceremony is about reflection and hope.

"Tonight, we're focusing on what we've lost, but we're also focusing on what we've gained," Gunning said.

"I think with all the progress we've made in the realm of serious mental illness, we won't be losing as much in the future"

According to NAMI, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Kentucky.

Many at Tuesday's ceremony had lost a loved one themselves. Kevin Haggerty said losing his father inspired him to help others living with mental illness.

"It lets other people know that people with a mental illness are not bad or harmful," Haggerty said.

"I'm helping erase the stigma of mental illness."

The vigil was just the beginning of NAMI's programming this week.

On Saturday, October 7, NAMI Lexington is hosting its NAMIWalks at the BCTC Newtown Campus, located at 500 Newtown Pike.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the walk officially begins at noon. You can register for free here.

If you or a loved one are in a mental health crisis, you can call 9-8-8, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for assistance.