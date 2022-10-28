Nashville developer acquires Lexington Legends, Wild Health Field

(LEX 18) — A Nashville developer has acquired all assets related to the Lexington Legends, along with Wild Health Field and its real estate, as part of the transaction from Stands, LLC and other affiliated companies.

The announcement was made Friday by Atlantic League President Rick White.

Nathan and Keri Lyons become the newest Atlantic League owners.

Nathan Lyons is the Founder and CEO of Vintage South Development, which develops, owns, and operates commercial and residential properties in Nashville and other markets.

Former Legends CEO Andy Shea and his family had owned the Legends since 2005. Shea will depart from his role as President and CEO of the Legends. He will continue in his role as President & CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds.