LIVE UPDATES: Nathan Chen goes for his first Olympic gold

Figure skater Nathan Chen went into the 2022 Winter Olympics with a bronze medal, then earned a silver two days into these Games -- but they are both in the team event. Will he earn his first individual Olympic medal when the men's singles competition concludes, and will it also be his first gold?

The 22-year-old American won each of the last three world titles and is looking to make it a clean sweep of global titles this Olympic quadrennium. He is safely in first after the short program, where he scored a world-record 113.97 points.

But two Japanese skaters are hot on his trail: 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and 24-year-old Shoma Uno (105.90). Both are reigning silver medalists in those major global events -- Kagiyama the 2021 World Championships and Uno the 2018 Winter Games.

Their two-time defending Olympic gold medalist teammate Yuzuru Hanyu, meanwhile, is in eighth (95.15) but could make a significant jump in the standings if he lands a clean quadruple axel he has planned for the free skate.

Group 1 feat. Mozalev, Carrillo

8:46 p.m. ET: In an age of quadruple jumps, we do indeed open the 2022 Olympic men's free skate with one: a quad toeloop from Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi, who scores 136.42 points (212.58 total).

8:54 p.m. ET: Andrei Mozalev, the 2020 Youth Olympic silver medalist (to Kagiyama), falls on two of his three attempted quads (salchow, second toeloop), but a 156.28 score (233.33 total).

9:02 p.m. ET: Ukraine's Ivan Shmuratko now - fall on opening triple axel. Few other errors. Score: 127.65 (205.76 total) and into third of these first three.

9:10 p.m. ET: Belarus' Konstantin Milyukov: 143.73 points, 222.22 total and into second behind Mozalev.

9:18 p.m. ET: Sweden's Nikolaj Majorov, who Johnny Weir tells us aims to become a police officer, is having the time of his life out here - 142.24 / 220.78, third between Milyukov and Britschgi.

9:25 p.m. ET: Time for Donovan Carrillo -- the first Mexican skater at the Winter Games in 30 years and first ever to qualify to the free skate! Now there's someone who's having the time of their life. Falls on final jump, hand goes down on a couple others but really soaking in every moment on this Olympic ice: 138.44 / 218.13, into fourth.

Group 2 feat. Vasiljevs, Kondratyuk

9:42 p.m. ET: Skating to music from "The Joker" soundtrack, Vladimir Litvintsev of Azerbaijan has several under-rotated jumps but is into first with 155.04 / 239.19.

9:49 p.m. ET: Three-time Olympian Brendan Kerry of Australia earns 160.01 points and 244.80 total to take the lead.