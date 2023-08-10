National Farmers Market Week: Local vendors thrive despite economic challenges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some local farmers market vendors are finding new opportunities in times of economic uncertainty.

As food prices continue to climb, vendors at the Greater Gardenside Community Market told LEX 18 on Wednesday that the demand for fresh, local produce is growing.

"We just really saw there was a need in the community for local, pastured meats at an affordable price," said Julie Muth with Hollow Oak Farm.

Hollow Oak began selling meat back in 2019 and has expanded to Lexington Farmers Markets in recent years.

LEX 18

"We began raising our own beef, chicken and pork, mainly because the prices at the grocery store kept climbing and climbing and climbing," she explained.

The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows food prices are up about 5.7% from last year.

Savannah McGuire, who runs a weekly flower stand at the market, said the demand for local goods still stands, even while the prices of goods rise.

"People are willing to buy something for the story, and where they know it came from, and the impact it has on the environment, rather than just the cheapest price at all costs," McGuire said.

The City of Lexington honored the Gardenside market this week as National Farmers Market Week is underway.

LEX 18

Mayor Linda Gorton applauded the market for the economic impact it has made on the community, proclaiming August 9 "Greater Gardenside Community Market Day."

The Gardenside market runs every Wednesday through mid-September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional Lexington farmers markets can be found around town throughout the week. To find one, visit the Lexington Farmers Market website.

