Hegseth rejects impeachment calls, targets Massie after GOP midterm losses

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing back against calls for his impeachment, criticizing Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and his supporters days after Republicans suffered historic losses in the midterm elections.

In a video posted to social media Thursday outside the Defense Department, Hegseth dismissed impeachment efforts and accused his opponents of engaging in political theater.

“A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly,” Hegseth said in the video.

Hegseth compared the effort to the impeachment proceedings against President Trump and argued that political opponents were attempting to target individuals rather than advance policy solutions.

The growing feud comes as some Republican lawmakers reportedly blame Hegseth for failing to present an exit strategy to end the war in Iran.

President Trump defended Hegseth on Wednesday, saying the defense secretary is doing “a very good job.”

Meanwhile, Massie said he plans to force a House vote next week on articles of impeachment targeting Hegseth, setting up a high-profile battle within Republican ranks.



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